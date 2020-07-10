Carrie Underwood Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Mike Fisher With Childhood Photos

✖

Friday marks 10 years of marriage for Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher, and Underwood celebrated their milestone with an Instagram post that began with an excellent pair of throwback photos of the country star and her NHL alum husband. "Hey you two crazy kids," she wrote to their younger selves. "Believe it or not, some day you both will become (slightly) less awkward, you’ll grow up to have pretty cool jobs, you’ll meet backstage at some girl’s concert, fall in love, get married, have two amazing boys, and live happily ever after!"

The second photo was a more recent shot that showed the pair smiling together outdoors, Underwood in a floral print dress and her husband in a plaid shirt and shorts. "These past 10 years have been pretty incredible with you, @mfisher1212!" she wrote. "Here’s to many many more...without the bowl cuts! I love you and I thank the good Lord that He brought those two kids together! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!!!!!!!!!!"

Underwood and Fisher met backstage at one of Underwood's shows after they were set up by her bass player, who thought that they should meet. He was right, and the two became engaged in December 2009 before tying the knot at the Ritz-Carlton resort on Lake Oconee, Georgia in 2010. They now share two sons, 5-year-old Isaiah and 1-year-old Jacob, and recently opened up about their relationship and their faith in their I Am Second series, Mike and Carrie: God & Country, where they revealed one of the major differences between them.

"I love animals and I love life so much, I always swore I would never marry a hunter as a child," Underwood said. "I would never. Not in a million years." "When we were dating, you have these, 'You know, once we get married, it'll be fine,' and then you're doing the same," Fisher recalled. "All of a sudden we get married and it's, 'You thought I was gonna stop hunting?' I thought she wasn't gonna care. And all of sudden it's like, 'Woah.'"

"We just differ drastically," Underwood continued. "We learn from each other, and we have spirited discussions about things that we disagree on. But at the end of the day, we love each other very much." "That's where our faith comes in too," her husband shared. "I think it gives us a center ground, where that's the most important thing in anything."