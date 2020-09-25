Hear Carrie Underwood's Son Isaiah Join Mom on Cover of 'Little Drummer Boy'

Carrie Underwood released her first-ever holiday album, My Gift, on Sept. 25, which means that a) Christmas has arrived early and b) fans can now hear Underwood's cover of the holiday classic "Little Drummer Boy," which features her 5-year-old son, Isaiah.

The Grammy winner told Today that she got emotional after hearing Isaiah on the song for the first time and was "the proudest mom in the world." "I was in the booth with him, and trying to get him to access all his little 5-year-old emotions, which he can totally do on his own... When I heard the song back with his sweet little voice on it, I was laughing and crying, just so many emotions," she said. "I'm so proud of him."

Underwood added that her son reminds her of the boy in the song, who wants to share what he has with baby Jesus. "Whenever I think about that song, I picture his face and his personality," she said. "That is so him — he would be the kid that would make you something and bring it to you because that's what he had to give you. And that's the whole sentiment behind 'Little Drummer Boy,' bringing what he has to Jesus."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Feb 9, 2020 at 3:59pm PST

She also admitted in a recent press interview that she initially wasn't sure how her son would be in the recording studio. "You know, having that moment… I was like, 'I don’t know how he’s going to do, I don’t know if he’s super excited to be there. If nothing else, he’ll have a fun day seeing what Mommy does," she recalled, via Sounds Like Nashville. "It was such a great moment for me as a mom to have him share something that I really love to do, and he ended up being really great in the studio… I was so proud."

Underwood began working on My Gift at the end of 2019 and told Today that she hopes the album will lift listeners amid a difficult year.

"I didn't want to let this year stop us," she said. "So we made this album and to be honest, it was such a blessing for me to be able to go in and just sing these happy and positive songs in this year. It was something I needed and hopefully people can make it a soundtrack to their Christmas this year and just be happy, put a smile on their face and celebrate the things that are good around them."