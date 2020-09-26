Carrie Underwood Masks up, Heads to Target to Buy Her New Album

✖

Autumn just started, but the holiday season is already here for Carrie Underwood, who released her first Christmas album, My Gift, on Friday. Underwood bought a copy of the album herself at Target, posing with the CD and wearing a face mask to follow coronavirus guidelines. The "Cry Pretty" singer is also starring in an HBO Max Christmas special highlighting songs from the new record.

"As per tradition, had to go buy the CD at the store! As not per tradition, I had to wear a mask! I promise I’m smiling, though," Underwood wrote, alongside the photo. She wore a black, sparkling face mask in the picture, with a copy of the album in her hands. One person even pointed out how "on brand" the sparkling mask is for Underwood. Another fan thanked Underwood for "setting an example" by wearing a mask. Others dreamed about how "amazing" it would be to meet Underwood in a Target.

Underwood and husband Mike Fisher have been doing their best to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. The couple and their sons, Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 20 months, have been spending time outdoors and making the most of the space at their property. "It's been good, and they're adventurous little boys and it's great for us to just be able to get out," Underwood told the Today Show Thursday. "I've never been in one place for this long in the past 15-plus years of my career." The singer said the extra time at home has given her more time to "really get to know" her children, especially Jacob. "It's such a critical time in his life and I'm never gonna get it back," she said. "So we're just trying to enjoy it."

My Gift is a mix of Christmas standards like "Silent Night," "O, Come All Ye Faithful" and "Joyful, Joyful We Adore Thee," as well as original songs. Underwood collaborated with John Legend, who appears on the new song "Hallelujah." Isaiah's vocals can also be heard on her cover of "The Little Drummer Boy." She was the "proudest mom in the world" when recording with her son. "I was in the booth with him and trying to get him to access all his little 5-year-old emotions, which he can totally do on his own... When I heard the song back with his sweet little voice on it, I was laughing and crying, just so many emotions," she said on Today. "I'm so proud of him."

Underwood's HBO Max special for My Gift will be available on the HBO Max streaming platform later this year. The special was executive produced by actor Tom Hanks and his Playtone partner Gary Goetsman, along with Underwood and her manager Ann Edelbute. Underwood will perform tracks from the album with a live orchestra and choir.