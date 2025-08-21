3 Country Music Stars Who Will Be in ‘9-1-1: Nashville’

9-1-1: Nashville is embracing the country music scene.

The spinoff series will feature at least three country music stars.

Not only is 9-1-1: Nashville filming on location in the Music City, but the series has also recruited some familiar names in country music, both to guest star and be part of the main cast. Since filming did only kick off earlier this summer and the show hasn’t even premiered yet, it’s likely that more country music stars could make appearances. Fans will have to wait and see when 9-1-1: Nashville premieres on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, but for now, these are three country music stars who are appearing on the show.

LeAnn Rimes

In her first TV role since starring in the Hallmark film It’s Christmas Eve in 2018, LeAnn Rimes is set to star as Dixie, a former backup singer “who always felt like she deserved more than she got,” per TV Insider. “As our series starts, she’s going to try and take what’s hers.” While not too much has been revealed about the character, star and executive producer Chris O’Donnell told the outlet, “Dixie comes from the same place” as his character. “They got to know each other when they were a lot younger,” he said.

Dixie, who is an old pal of O’Donnell’s Don Hart, is also the mother of Hunter McVey’s firefighter Blue Bennings, and she sees Jessica Capshaw’s Blythe Hart as a “rival.”

Kane Brown

After making his acting debut in the first season of Fire Country, Kane Brown is trying his hand at acting yet again with the series premiere of 9-1-1: Nashville. It was announced earlier this month that Brown would be appearing in the first episode of the spinoff, with his character proving “heroic in a major storyline in the episode.” A scene was filmed during a concert performance in Nashville, but not much else has been shared about it.

MacKenzie Porter

Canadian country singer MacKenzie Porter was recently announced to be recurring as ER doctor Samantha Hart, but not much else is known about her. With her last name being Hart, it can be assumed that she has some relation to O’Donnell and Capshaw’s characters, who are parents to Michael Provost’s Ryan.

Porter made her acting debut in the short-lived children’s television program Dinosapien in 2007. Her most recent credits include the Hallmark films The Cowboy and the Movie Star in 2022 and Darrow & Darrow: In the Key of Murder in 2018. She also starred in the sci-fi series Travelers from 2016 to 2018.