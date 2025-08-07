‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Premiere Snags Big Country Music Star Cameo

ABC is pulling out all the stops for 9-1-1: Nashville by recruiting a major country star.

Variety reports that Kane Brown will be guest starring in the series premiere of the 9-1-1 spinoff, airing on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET.

While not too much has been revealed about his appearance, his character “proves heroic in a major storyline in the episode,” per the description. Brown will be filming a scene for the episode on Thursday during a concert performance in Nashville, where the series films. 9-1-1: Nashville will mark his second television role, after making his acting debut during Season 1 of Fire Country in 2023.

Brown released his self-titled debut album in 2016, leading him to become the first artist ever to top all five of Billboard’s main country charts at the same time. He’s received numerous ACM, Billboard, AMA, CMT, and People’s Choice Award nominations and won the Country Champion Award for the People’s Choice Country Awards. His fourth studio album, The High Road, released in January. Brown’s song with Marshmello, “Miles On It,” spent 50 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

Ordered to series in February, 9-1-1: Nashville is a “high-octane procedural about heroic first responders, as well as their family saga of power and glamour set in one of America’s most diverse and dynamic cities.” Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz, and Hunter McVey star in the show.

9-1-1: Nashville comes from Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear, and Rashad Raisani, who are also serving as executive producers and writers. O’Donnell, Brad Buecker, Brad Falchuk, and Angela Bassett are also executive producing. Raisani serves as showrunner on the series, which is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television.

Production on Nashville started up in June in the Music City. As of now, it hasn’t been confirmed if a crossover between the spinoff and 9-1-1 is happening any time soon, but 9-1-1 star Oliver Stark was recently seen in Nashville, so it’s quite possible that Buck will be teaming up with the 113 for whatever reason. More details surrounding the new series, including the premiere episode, should be announced in the coming weeks. 9-1-1: Nashville premieres on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, following the Season 9 premiere of 9-1-1.