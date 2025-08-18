‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Just Added 3 Cast Members

ABC’s next 9-1-1 spinoff has added a couple new names to its cast.

Police procedural series 9-1-1 launched in 2018 on Fox before moving to ABC in its seventh season. Since then, the series has already had two other spinoffs—9-1-1: Lone Star and the recently-cancelled Doctor Odyssey, making the upcoming 9-1-1: Nashville the third.

Much like the other two series, 9-1-1: Nashville will focus on the efforts of first responders as they handle all sorts of problems in their communities, from minor everyday occurrences to earth-shattering disasters.

Previously, Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz, and Hunter McVey were announced as the series’ main cast members when production on the series began earlier this summer.

Now, ABC has announced three new cast members for recurring roles.

Gregory Alan WIlliams

Williams will play fire station chief Harold Foster in a recurring role. He is best known for his role as Officer Ellerbee in the original Baywatch, his role as Coach “Doc” Hines in Remember the Titans, and most recently for his role in HBO’s hit comedy The Righteous Gemstones as the family’s assistant Martin across its entire four-season run.

MacKenzie Porter

Porter will recur as ER doctor Samantha Hart. A country singer from Canada, she has scored four #1 hits on the Canadian country charts: “About You,” “These Days,” “Seeing Other People,” and “Pickup.” Her brother is Canadian Idol winner Kalan Porter. She has had minor roles in several TV shows, like AMC’s Hell on Wheels, and starred in the Netflix Original sci-fi series Travelers from 2016 to 2018.

Tim Matheson

Emmy-nominated actor Tim Matheson will appear in 9-1-1: Nashville as Edward, who is described by the series’ creators as “Southern old money, and utterly ruthless.” Matheson started his acting career as a teen before being chosen to voice the main character in the iconic animated series Jonny Quest. Later on, he was part of the cast of the 1978 comedy classic National Lampoon’s Animal House. His most famous role is on The West Wing, where he was nominated for an Emmy twice for playing Vice President John Hoynes. Since 2019, he has directed and starred in the Netflix original series Virgin River.