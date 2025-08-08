‘9-1-1: Nashville’ to Spark Multi-Million-Dollar ‘Economic Impact,’ Officials Claim

9-1-1: Nashville is already making waves months before its premiere.

Production on the 9-1-1 spinoff kicked off in the titular Tennessee city in June, and it’s bringing in a lot of revenue.

Videos by PopCulture.com

9-1-1: Nashville is the first series in the first responder franchise to film outside of Los Angeles. The series has been employing locals for the crew, but that’s not all. According to Mastered in Tennessee, filming will take place through early 2026, with the show expected to generate over $50 million in economic impact for local businesses and labor, creating over 600 jobs. 9-1-1: Nashville will be highlighting several iconic locations across the area to national and international audiences, and even Tennessee’s governor, Bill Lee, is excited about the opportunities the spinoff is giving Nashville.

“From Beale Street to Broadway, to Bristol and beyond, Tennessee is known for our rich artistic heritage, and the entertainment sector creates a multi-billion-dollar economic impact each year,” said Lee. “I’m proud to announce that ABC has chosen to film in the Volunteer State, and I have no doubt this project will create greater opportunity for highly skilled Tennesseans.”

Play video

“The state’s entertainment and music sectors play an integral role in Tennessee’s economy, generating $8.2 billion in economic impact in 2024 alone,” TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter shared. “With the birthplace of country music in Bristol and the home of blues and rock ‘n’ roll in Memphis, Tennessee, has historically been a melting pot for creatives, and we are proud to see the continued economic growth and additional jobs this new series will bring to the Nashville community and our state.”

“We couldn’t be more excited and inspired to shoot in one of the most vibrant and dynamic cities not just in America, but in the world,” showrunner Rashad Raisani said. “Nashville is home to so many artistic, historic, and cultural treasures, top-notch crew, and some of the kindest human beings on the planet. We are so grateful to the city and the entire state of Tennessee for welcoming us, and we look forward to sharing their wonderful community with our global audience.”

9-1-1: Nashville was ordered to series in February and “is a high-octane procedural about heroic first responders, as well as their family saga of power and glamour set in one of America’s most diverse and dynamic cities.” The series stars Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz, and Hunter McVey.

Raisani serves as showrunner and created the spinoff along with Tim Minear and Ryan Murphy, and the three also serve as executive producers and writers. 9-1-1: Nashville is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television. O’Donnell, Brad Buecker, Brad Falchuk, and Angela Bassett also executive produce. The show premieres on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.