ABC Pushes Up Fall Premiere Dates for 3 Dramas

ABC just gave some good news.

Deadline reports that the Disney-owned network has pushed up the season premiere dates for 9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomy, as well as the series premiere for 9-1-1: Nashville.

Earlier this month, ABC unveiled its fall 2025 premiere dates, with 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Nashville, and Grey’s Anatomy premiering on Thursday, Oct. 16. However, as of today, that has now been changed to a week earlier, with the trio now premiering on Oct. 9. The reason for the change is unknown, and as of now, no other changes to ABC’s schedule have happened.

(Disney/Christopher Willard) KENNETH CHOI, ANGELA BASSETT, AISHA HINDS, OLIVER STARK

9-1-1 will be heading into its ninth overall season and third one on ABC since leaving Fox. As of now, the opening emergency has not been revealed, but it will be a tough one to watch without 118 Captain Bobby Nash. Peter Krause’s beloved character died ahead of the Season 8 finale, and fans are still hoping that he makes a comeback and not just in the form of a dream or hallucination. Stranger things have happened on a Ryan Murphy show, so it’s not completely out of the question. Viewers will just have to tune in and see.

9-1-1: Nashville was ordered to series in February and is the first original 9-1-1 show on ABC and the third series in the franchise. Starring Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz, and Hunter McVey, 9-1-1: Nashville “is a high-octane procedural about heroic first responders, as well as their family saga of power and glamour set in one of America’s most diverse and dynamic cities.”

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox) HARRY SHUM JR., ANTHONY HILL, KIM RAVER, JASON GEORGE

Grey’s Anatomy is entering its 22nd season, remaining the longest-running primetime medical drama. The premiere episode should give fans some resolution to the cliffhanger, which saw a wing of the hospital blow up yet again, and the lives of some of the doctors left up in the air. Knowing Grey’s, that cliffhanger will make a big impact, no matter what the result is, and there is no telling what will happen.

Thursday, Oct. 9, will be a big day for drama lovers, as 9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomy will be returning that day, along with the premiere of the new 9-1-1 spinoff, 9-1-1: Nashville. There will be a lot to look forward to this fall, and it all starts at 8 p.m. ET with 9-1-1, followed by Nashville, with Grey’s rounding out the night, only on ABC.