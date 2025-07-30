ABC Pushes Up Fall Premiere Dates for 3 Dramas

ABC just gave some good news.
Deadline reports that the Disney-owned network has pushed up the season premiere dates for 9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomy, as well as the series premiere for 9-1-1: Nashville.
Earlier this month, ABC unveiled its fall 2025 premiere dates, with 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Nashville, and Grey’s Anatomy premiering on Thursday, Oct. 16. However, as of today, that has now been changed to a week earlier, with the trio now premiering on Oct. 9. The reason for the change is unknown, and as of now, no other changes to ABC’s schedule have happened.
9-1-1 will be heading into its ninth overall season and third one on ABC since leaving Fox. As of now, the opening emergency has not been revealed, but it will be a tough one to watch without 118 Captain Bobby Nash. Peter Krause’s beloved character died ahead of the Season 8 finale, and fans are still hoping that he makes a comeback and not just in the form of a dream or hallucination. Stranger things have happened on a Ryan Murphy show, so it’s not completely out of the question. Viewers will just have to tune in and see.
9-1-1: Nashville was ordered to series in February and is the first original 9-1-1 show on ABC and the third series in the franchise. Starring Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz, and Hunter McVey, 9-1-1: Nashville “is a high-octane procedural about heroic first responders, as well as their family saga of power and glamour set in one of America’s most diverse and dynamic cities.”
Grey’s Anatomy is entering its 22nd season, remaining the longest-running primetime medical drama. The premiere episode should give fans some resolution to the cliffhanger, which saw a wing of the hospital blow up yet again, and the lives of some of the doctors left up in the air. Knowing Grey’s, that cliffhanger will make a big impact, no matter what the result is, and there is no telling what will happen.
Thursday, Oct. 9, will be a big day for drama lovers, as 9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomy will be returning that day, along with the premiere of the new 9-1-1 spinoff, 9-1-1: Nashville. There will be a lot to look forward to this fall, and it all starts at 8 p.m. ET with 9-1-1, followed by Nashville, with Grey’s rounding out the night, only on ABC.