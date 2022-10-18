Wendy Williams' Publicist Gives Health Update After Her Stint in Wellness Facility

Wendy Williams is now home after seeking treatment at a wellness facility over the summer, the former daytime talk show host's publicist said Tuesday. Williams is now "home and healing." She is working on her comeback with The Wendy Experience podcast, publicist Shawn Zanotti said.

"Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects," Zanotti told Entertainment Tonight. Zanotti also shared a statement from Williams to her longtime fans. "Thank you to my fans for your love, support, and many prayers, I am back and better than ever," she said.

After concerning images of Williams surfaced over the summer, Zanotti said in September that Williams checked into a wellness facility in August to heal from "overall health issues." Williams was "taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience Podcast," Zanotti said. "Ms.Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time."

Zanotti said Williams did not want to focus on "anything" from her past. "The only focus we have at this time is for Wendy to continue to strive at getting better and moving forward," he explained. "Right now she is healing and working on the second part to her documentary and her podcast, she has several things that are demanding her attention right now and past gossip is not one of them."

Williams' team has not publicly shared a diagnosis for her concerning symptoms, including nonlinear speech, brain fog, memory loss, and hallucinations. She has openly discussed her struggles with Graves' disease and lymphedema in the past though. Williams' public struggles began after she fainted during a 2017 episode of The Wendy Williams Show. In 2018, she went to a rehab center in Florida, and in 2019, she said she lived in a sober house. Amid these health issues, Williams and Kevin Hunter finalized their divorce in January 2020.

Williams was last seen on television in June 2021. During the 2021-2022 TV season, The Wendy Williams Show producer Debmar-Mercury featured a carousel of guest hosts. In February, the studio announced plans to replace it with Sherri Shepherd's Sherri, which debuted in September. Williams announced plans to launch her podcast in August.