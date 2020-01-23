Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter Finalize Divorce

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter have successfully finalized their divorce. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the two got a New Jersey judge’s approval on their final requests, including splitting the sale of their Livingston, New Jersey home. Hunter also gets the sale of a house he sold in Morristown, while Williams will keep a home they own in Florida.

Hunter will also be bought out of his share of their joint-owned production company but keeps his Ferrari and Rolls-Royce. Williams gets their furniture, minus one sculpture. By all accounts, the split was amicable, and the couple even worked on-set together after their divorce was in motion.

In her professional life, Williams has come under fire recently due to some remarks she made about actor and activist Joaquin Phoenix and his physical appearance in the Oscar-nominated Joker during an episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

“He knows how to transform, when he shaves [his beard] off, the way he looks at you,” Williams said. “And he’s got the good nose that dips way down, like he’s happy with it and so am I. When he shaves off his mustache he’s got a hairline fracture. He’s got one of those — what do you call it? Cleft lip, cleft palate?”

There was severe blowback to Williams’ comments, including a Change.org petition calling for her firing that’s received nearly 80,000 signatures since it launched two weeks ago. Celebrities including Meghan McCain and Cher both spoke out about Williams’ comments, which they deemed were, at best, insensitive. The View host mentioned her little sister, who was also born with a cleft palate, and said that “making fun of anyone for being born with it is just gross and cruel.”

Last week, Williams issued an apology on Twitter to Canadian Football League player Adam Bighill, whose son was born with a cleft palate. The host also made a donation to Operation Smile and the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association, while encouraging her fans to “learn more and help support the cleft community.”

In less serious news, Williams was also accused of farting during her show just last week. On Friday’s “Hot Topics” segment, a muffled sound came across the microphone that many fans took for flatulence. To make things even more suspicious, the host seemed to pause at that moment, before awkwardly moving on with the segment.