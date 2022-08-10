Wendy Williams Teases Her Return in New Promo

Wendy Williams is not returning to television this fall, but she found a new way to reach out to her fans. On Tuesday, Williams teased her return with the announcement of her new podcast, The Wendy Experience. The news comes about two months after the last episode of The Wendy Williams Show aired, with Sherri Shepherd as host. Shepherd's own show will replace Wendy Williams this fall.

Williams, 58, shared a brief video on her Instagram page Tuesday to announce the podcast. "Co-hosts, I'm famous and I'll be back... trust me," she told her fans. "TRUST ME I will be BACK," Williams added in the caption. The clip also included the podcast's logo, but no additional details on the project.

"Wendy is excited about everything new in her life and her main priority is her health and shooting her 1st episode of her podcast," Williams' manager, William Selby, previously told Entertainment Tonight. "That's the focus right now." Selby's comment suggests that the podcast will be filmed, not just recorded audio.

Williams began teasing new projects on Instagram last month. In a July 12 interview with the New York Post, Williams made it clear she did not like how her show ended after 13 years on the air. "There was nothing I liked about the [the final episode of] Wendy Williams Show," she said. She claimed the production company Debmar-Mercury never asked her to make an appearance on the final episode and she watched it from home.

"Debmar-Mercury, in my opinion, should have done it with [me], not these other people on The Wendy Williams Show," Williams told the Post. She said the only guest host she liked was Fat Joe, who co-hosted several episodes with Remy Ma. "I love him. He's my favorite," Williams said of Fat Joe. Williams also voted to "make more money" from her podcast than she did on her show. She also hopes to open a seafood restaurant in either New York City or Los Angeles.

Williams' health issues, including her battle with Graves' disease, forced her to miss several episodes of The Wendy Williams Show. The show's entire final season was hosted by guests, including Leah Remini, Whitney Cummings, Michael Rapaport, Jerry Springer, Viva A. Fox, and Carson Kressley. Shepherd hosted the final episodes of the season, with the series finale airing on June 17. Debmar-Mercury announced Sherri would replace Wendy Williams in the fall and clips from the series disappeared on YouTube.

During the final episode, Shepherd paid tribute to Williams' career. "You have to say — there is nobody like Wendy Williams," Shepherd told the audience. "From her days on the radio to ruling daytime talk for 13 seasons, Wendy earned her title as the queen of all media. If you think about it, Wendy Williams changed daytime talk with her unique take on 'Hot Topics,' her one-of-a-kind celebrity interviews, the signature 'Ask Wendy' segments, and, of course, y'all, her famous 'How you doin?'"

While Shepherd's future on television is secure, Williams' is in unknown. "Maybe I'll go back on TV. Perhaps, I don't know," she told The Post in July. "I've got so much money, I can do anything I want, or nothing at all."