Wendy Williams Checks Into Treatment at Wellness Facility, Her Rep Confirms

Wendy Williams has checked into a wellness facility for "overall health issues," her representative said on Wednesday. Williams, 58, missed the entirety of The Wendy Williams Show's final season during the 2021-2022 TV season as she dealt with several health issues, including a positive COVID-19 test, Graves' disease, and lymphedema. Series producer Debmar-Mercury canceled the series over the summer and replaced it with Sherri Shepherd's new show, which debuted on Sept. 12.

"She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience Podcast," Williams' representative told The Hollywood Reporter. "Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time."

After Wendy ended, The Hollywood Reporter published an in-depth investigation into the show's final days. Insiders told the publication that Williams' behavior was erratic during the last four years of her show. "Everybody on that staff and crew witnessed all kinds of things," one source said. Producers allegedly sent preshow text messages to their bosses questioning Williams' sobriety "at least 25" times, THR reported. Some episodes were even filmed so executives could rewatch them to see if Williams appeared inebriated. Most of the time, executives decided she seemed "fine enough" and the episodes aired. One source claimed staffers found bottles of alcohol "up in the ceiling tiles and other weird places in the office."

Williams did not comment on THR's report. "It has been no secret that Wendy has battled with addiction over the years but at this time Wendy is on the road to recovery and healing herself from her chronic illnesses and her grievances of the past," her spokeswoman told THR in August. When asked about Williams' physical and mental health, her rep declined to comment. "What we do know is that Wendy has a history of chronic illness that she has publicly spoken about," her rep said.

In August, concerning videos of Williams appearing drunk in public surfaced. Two sources told The U.S. Sun Williams was struggling with drinking. "Wendy can't stop drinking, she just can't," one source said on Sept. 9. Williams "lives like she thinks she's a baddy, she's always felt that way but her body isn't saying that nowadays," the source continued. Another source said those close to Williams believe her "health is failing."

It's unknown where Williams is seeking treatment, but Williams has previously sought treatment at Florida and New York centers, notes Page Six. A source told the outlet that her condition has "gotten worse" and she "went from wine to straight up vodka." Sources told Page Six her condition worsened after Debmar-Mercury didn't help her. "They turned their backs on her," the source said. "They had too much control over someone so vulnerable."

As Shepherd's show takes off, the former The View co-host told Variety that Williams should be considered one of the great talk show hosts. "Please, let's put Wendy up there with the greats – with Oprah and Rosie and Sally Jesse Raphael," Shepherd said. "Wendy has now taken a spot up there with women who have carved their own lane, so we cannot forget that."