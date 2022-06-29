Wendy Williams Offers Health Update Following End of 'The Wendy Williams Show'

Wendy Williams is speaking candidly about her health problems as she struggles with lymphedema, the build-up of fluid in body tissues when the lymphatic system is damaged or blocked. The Wendy Williams Show host insisted in a new interview with TMZ that she is "100% retired" from her talk show, which came to an end earlier this month, but would be interested in starting a podcast or perhaps a line of shoes for those suffering from lymphedema.

"You know I have lymphedema, you know what that is, correct?" Williams asked TMZ Live's Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere, to which they responded that they didn't. "All right, you don't know lymphedema? All right, I'll show you," Williams answered, reaching down to show off her swollen foot. "OK, lymphedema is this. Do you see this right here? Look. No, look closely."

Holding her foot to the camera, Williams explained, "It's up and down. I can only feel maybe five percent of my feet. Do you understand?" The lymphedema has gotten so bad that Williams could need to use a wheelchair in the future, but overall, Williams said she's been feeling "better" amid her lengthy battle with Graves' disease, an autoimmune disorder.

When it comes to her next step, Williams said podcasts have the opportunity to be more lucrative for her than television. "When you're famous, podcasts will make more money for me, being famous, than doing The Wendy Williams Show," she said. "So, podcasts. Where will I go? I'm not sure. Europe, you know. France. Wherever I want to go." The host continued that she no longer wants to be on TV at all "except for guest hosting."

The Wendy Williams Show came to an end after a 13-year run earlier this month, with the entire last season featuring a rotating panel of guest hosts amid Williams' health problems. In February, it was announced that Williams' show would come to an end entirely at the conclusion of the season and be replaced by Sherri Shepherd's new talk show, Sherri.

Shepherd, who filled in numerous times for Williams during the final season of her show, hosted the finale episode as well, praising Williams as an "icon" for her run on radio and television. "Miss Wendy, you are an icon, and you are loved by so many, so many," Shepherd said. She added, "You have to say – there is nobody like Wendy Williams. From her days on the radio to ruling daytime talk for 13 seasons, Wendy earned her title as the queen of all media. If you think about it, Wendy Williams changed daytime talk with her unique take on 'Hot Topics,' her one-of-a-kind celebrity interviews, the signature 'As Wendy' segments, and, of course y'all, her famous 'How you doin?'"