Wendy Williams Seems to Introduce New Boyfriend in Strange Instagram Post

Wendy Williams appeared to introduce her new boyfriend in a strange Instagram post she shared on Saturday. The Wendy Williams Show host shared a blurry image of herself and a mysterious man in her car. She referred to the man as her "boyfriend" in the caption, which referenced a Miami yacht party to celebrate her son Kevin Hunter Jr.'s birthday.

"My son’s 21st birthday party on the yacht in #Miami was everything he wanted! Even my boyfriend," Williams wrote. The man's identity remains unknown. The post racked up over 65,000 likes and hundreds of comments from Williams' fans. Tamar Braxton even commented, posting two heart and two fire emojis. "What, BF??? I can hardly wait till your show is back," one fan wrote.

Other fans thought the post was really strange. Why did she not post a photo of herself with her son to mark his birthday instead of a picture announcing a new relationship? "Why not let the post be about celebrating your son, leave the boyfriend comment for another day," one fan wrote. "I don't see the bday boy nowhere in this shot... but anywho," another commented. On Sunday, Williams posted another photo, but this also did not include Kevin. Instead, it was a selfie from Williams' flight back to New York. "#Miami is fun, BUT there's no place like #NYC. It’s GREAT to be home," she wrote.

Williams was previously married to Kevin's father, Kevin Hunter, from 1999 to January 2020. in early February, Williams announced a "Date Wendy" segment, calling on men between 40 and 65 to audition for a date with her. In a March episode, she announced she was dating one of the men who auditioned, contractor Mike Esterman. In April, the two spent time together in Maryland, where Esterman lives. However, the relationship was over by May as the two struggled to spend time together during the coronavirus pandemic.

"She deserves to be with someone who may have more time," Esterman told Page Six in May, adding that they were "never an item" after three dates. “I had placed all work-related tasks aside to get to know her on a personal level, no angles or hidden agendas," he explained. "I can only wish her the best as we both continue the search at our own paces and remain friends in the process. I have enjoyed our times together and felt great to be able to make her laugh.”

While Williams' personal life appears to be in flux, the comments she makes on her show continue to stir controversy. In July, she was widely criticized for a bizarre segment about the late TikTok star Swavy. During her July 7 episode, Williams complained about Swavy having more TikTok followers than she does, even though she had never heard of him. At the end of the segment, Williams finally mentioned that Swavy was murdered just two days earlier in Delaware. The 19-year-old's family later demanded an apology from Williams.