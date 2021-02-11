Wendy Williams Puts out Casting Call for New Boyfriend

✖

Wendy Williams is single and ready to mingle! The talk show host just put out a casting call for a new boyfriend and isn't shy about it. According to Page Six, industry insiders received an email early Wednesday morning from Fox producers that stated, "Wendy Williams IS BACK ON THE MARKET! We are looking for fun men that can handle Wendy."

Other than the guidelines stating that the men must be between the ages of 40 and 65 and located in the United States, they're welcoming all who are interested. "We are casting a WIDE net," the statement noted, adding, "This is not a joke." While the submission process is seemingly inviting to an array of individuals, the outlet is reporting that the news also went out to publicists who have clients that might be interested because she's interested in someone "high-profile" and "not a schlub from the street." Because the deadline is Feb. 11, this gives the impression that Williams may be trying to look for a Valentine's Day date.

Just over a year ago, in Jan. 2020, Williams confirmed that her divorce from ex-husband Kevin Hunter was finalized. She made the announcement on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon when she said although it has come to this, she does not regret marrying Hunter. "After nine months, yes, I am fully divorced," she said. "A door has closed in old life; the new chapter has been so lovely." Williams and Hunter were married for more than two decades and share their 19-year-old son, Kevin Jr. together.

"25 years I don't regret," she continued. "But you know what, sometimes people move on with their lives. And I have to tell you something, I'm now — I no longer live in Jersey, it is Wendy in the city." The two called it quits because Hunter had a baby with his mistress. "Kevin had a major indiscretion that I will not deal with," Williams said at the time according to PEOPLE. "I never thought that I would be in this position. I'm a very forgiving person, but there's one thing that I could never be a part of, and that one thing happened."

She confirmed that Hunter had "a daughter" and when he later made a statement that same year, he admitted that he was "not proud of my recent actions." While confessing that he was "trying to right some wrongs," he confirmed that he would continue to support Williams in her career and throughout her journey to sobriety.