Wendy Williams Talks Her Relationship With Kevin Hunter’s Child With Mistress

Wendy Williams is opening up about her life post-divorce and her relationship with Kevin Hunter and his new family. The Wendy Williams Show host, who filed for the dissolution of her marriage back in April after her husband welcomed a child with his mistress, appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, and she didn’t hold back when it came to dissing Hunter and his new life.

“I don’t know the baby, I don’t know the woman!” she said when responding to a fan question regarding her relationship with “the other woman,” Sharina Hudson.

As was widely reported, in March of this year, Hunter, Williams’ husband of more than 20 years, welcomed a child with Hudson, his alleged mistress of more than a decade. The baby, a daughter, was the last straw for the Ask Wendy author, who recently revealed on The View that the birth made her realize “it’s time to pull the trigger.”

In April, after 22 years of marriage, Williams filed for divorce. While neither she nor Hunter initially confirmed the reasoning being that of the infidelity, Hunter did allude to it when breaking his silence, saying, “I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs.”

Despite the infidelity, Williams told Cohen on Sunday that she hasn’t completely written her estranged husband out of her life and that she “[has] to be” on good terms with her ex, and for more reasons than just the sake of their 19-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr.

“For 25 years! I mean he messed up, but, you know, hey life moves on,” she said, echoing the words she had said during her appearance on The View.

Now, Williams is working on the new version of herself and her new single life.

“I really like the new me,” Williams said. “I don’t know who I’ve become, but I like her. She’s smart. She’s strong. She makes good choices. And she’s here for season 11. Like, I like me.”

In the wake of her divorce, Williams has been putting much of her focus on her business endeavors, including her long-running daytime talk show The Wendy Williams Show. Following a short hiatus, the series is set to return for its 11th season on Monday, Sept. 16.