Wendy Williams' Romantic Life Suffers Another Serious Blow

Wendy Williams is flying solo once again after she and her boyfriend, Mike Esterman, called it quits. Esterman, a contractor living in Maryland, said his busy schedule prevented him from frequently visiting Williams in New York. The two began their romance in February as part of The Wendy Williams Show's "Date Wendy" segment. Williams was previously married to Kevin Hunter until their divorce was finalized in January 2020.

Esterman signed up to participate in the "Date Wendy" segment after she publicly appealed to fans to help her find a new man following her messy divorce with Hunter. Williams did spend time with Esterman in Maryland in early April, but the two haven't seen each other in weeks since then, Esterman told The Sun. "It's a busy time of the year for home improvement, I don't know if I can give her what she wants," he said. "Nobody called it a day, there's just no time to meet up. We talk when we can. I can't hold her back from meeting someone who can give her more."

Esterman, who is close friends with Mario Lopez and has a second job as a celebrity booker, said the two were not in an exclusive relationship and he was hopeful Williams will find someone else. "I have home projects, pool rentals starting now that things are opening up, requests for Mario [Lopez] and others are starting to come in for me to help with. I'm a workaholic," he told The Sun. He added that he is still in touch with Williams and they hope to see each other soon.

In a separate interview with Page Six, Esterman said Williams "deserves to be with someone who may have more time." He added that they were "never an item after three dates." He put several work projects aside to get to know Williams and said there were "no angles or hidden agendas" with their relationship. “I can only wish her the best as we both continue the search at our own paces and remain friends in the process," he said.

Williams, 56, confirmed she was dating Esterman during a March episode of her show and acknowledged the challenges they faced as a long-distance couple during the coronavirus pandemic. "He lives in Maryland, and I live here [in New York]. Because of the virus, you can't do all that traveling. You can't," she said. They also had a mutual interest in crafting. "I like him. I really really like Mike," Williams said on her show after their first date. "We're [close]. We didn't have the sex, but we're close. Based on the virus you don't get close to people, but I couldn't resist."

Williams married Hunter in 1999. They are parents to son Kevin Hunter Jr. During their marriage, Hunter fathered a love child with his mistress. In April 2019, Williams filed for divorce, which was finalized in 2020. In early February, she put out a casting call for the "Date Wendy" segment, seeking men between 40 and 65.