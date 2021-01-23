Wendy Williams Shares Update on State of Relationship With Ex Kevin Hunter

✖

Wendy Williams previously split from her husband of over 20 years, Kevin Hunter, in 2019. Their split came amidst rumors that Hunter had cheated on Williams during the course of their marriage. As for where the two stand today, the talk show host recently gave an update on her relationship with her ex-husband, with whom she shares one adult son, Kevin Hunter Jr., as The Blast reported.

According to Williams, she and Hunter are in an okay place today, as the pair even talk occasionally. She said on Jan. 14, "He calls from time to time. I don't block his number, though — he is my son's father." Williams also disclosed that her ex attended her mother's funeral after she passed away in late 2020. The talk show host's life, including her relationship with Hunter, will be explored in her Lifetime biopic, Wendy Williams: The Movie, which premieres on Jan. 30. While promoting the movie, Williams told PEOPLE that "it wasn't tough at all" to look back on her life for the film.

"The life that I'm living right now is my best life, and I have no guilt about saying that. I don't regret meeting Kevin, I don't regret falling in love, I don't regret staying with him for all 25 years, 21 of them married," Williams explained. "I like who I am, so I have no regrets." The TV personality and Hunter originally wed in November 1997. They welcomed their only child together, Hunter Jr., in August 2000. In April 2019, Williams divorced Hunter after over 20 years of marriage. The news of their split emerged at the same time that it was alleged that Hunter fathered a child with his mistress (Hunter shared a statement to PEOPLE regarding the allegations and admitted that he was "not proud of my recent actions."). Williams' rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the talk show host and her husband had parted ways.

“Thank you to everyone for respecting the family’s privacy during this time. Kevin is supportive of Wendy and they are working through this process together,” a rep for Williams told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. “No additional comment will be provided at this time.” A representative for The Wendy Williams Show also released a statement, which read, “Wendy and her family have been a part of Debmar-Mercury for over 10 years. We respect their privacy regarding personal matters. As always, we remain committed to bringing an entertaining and topical show to our viewers.”