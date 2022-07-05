'Wendy Williams Show' Fans Outraged as Show's Online Presence Is Erased

Fans were sad enough that The Wendy Williams Show came to an end last month but now they are devastated to see its social media presence vanishing. On Monday, the talk show's entire YouTube channel disappeared along with its Facebook page, taking 13 years' worth of clips with it. Fans on social media are shocked and horrified by this development.

Wendy Williams herself has been off the air for over two years now as she deals with medical issues and works on her personal health. Fans knew for most of Season 13 that it would be the last season of the show, and that one of the guest hosts would take over the time slot for themselves in the fall of 2022. Still, fans are furious that the producers were so quick to take the show's internet presence down. They wondered if clips from other canceled talk shows would be scrubbed from the internet so quickly.

The Wendy Williams Show website has been disabled as well, leaving no easily-accessible record of Williams' time on TV. Some fans have gone so far as to call on the Library of Congress to preserve Williams' old episodes. Here's a look at what they're saying on social media.