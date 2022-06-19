'The Wendy Williams Show': Iconic Purple Chair, Sets, Memorabilia Garbaged After Final Episode

The Wendy Williams Show was brought to an official end this week, though the namesake host was nowhere to be found on the show. Guest host Sherri Shepherd praised Williams during the finale and shared a montage of her best moments, describing her as an icon.

Williams' show was on TV screens for 13 seasons, though the host hasn't been in her iconic chair since 2020. And according to Page Six, she never will again. The frosty ending of the talk show concerning Williams has reportedly been dealt a savage epilogue for what Williams left behind.

We love you for watching. 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/hsHEMiSHcO — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) June 17, 2022

According to Page Six, the props, keepsakes, wigs, and even the "Big Purple Chair" will be ushered out of the studio and directly into the dumpster. "The wigs are still there since she didn't come and get them so they're being thrown out," a source told the outlet. "The chair is just going to be thrown out. Production is not even bothering to try to donate the chair to a museum – like The View did with their original table after 10 years. They gave it to The Smithsonian."

What has happened between Williams and the production company behind her talk show will make a heck of a tell-all book one day, or a podcast episode if Williams' next move comes true.

For fans, this is sure to be a horrible cherry on top of the finale that already left them upset and disappointed. "Wendy Williams can't even host the finale of her own show. It makes me mad just thinking about it. How are people okay with this?," one fan wrote on Twitter.

There had been a lot of chatter behind the scenes to get Williams in for the finale. Her disagreements with the production aside, Williams is also battling health issues, fighting a legal battle against Wells Fargo and still navigating the COVID pandemic. Page Six spoke with some staffers at the show back in May ahead of the finale.

"People want her to come back. ... A lot of people – especially the mid- and low-level producers – signed up for the job because of Wendy. It feels like it's just going to end [without her]. It's weird," the source told the outlet.