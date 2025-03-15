Wendy Williams Begs to Exit Her Guardianship on ‘The View’

After Wendy Williams got a major win after undergoing psychiatric testing, she’s even more desperate to end her guardianship.

The Wendy Williams Show host has been under a guardianship since 2022 due to some health issues. However, in January, she admitted she felt like she was “in prison” and revealed during a phone interview on The View on Friday that she desperately wants out.

Since being removed from her assisted living facility, Williams, 60, did her first live TV interview on The View, where she spoke out about what she’s been going through. Via NBC News, she slammed her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, who claimed she was “permanently incapacitated” in 2024 after being diagnosed with primary aggressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in 2023. Per Williams’ medical aid consultant, Ginalisa Monterroso, the former talk show host initially believed the guardianship was meant to help her manage her money.

Williams alleged her phone was taken away by her guardian, and she was sent to Connecticut for a bit before she was moved back to New York. Still, though contact with family and friends is limited. “It’s time for my money and my life to get back to status quo,” she told The View co-hosts.

After Williams was taken to the hospital earlier this week, she had asked for an independent cognitive exam, which she passed with flying colors. It’s unknown what will happen following the exam, but it sounds like Williams is not going down without a fight and she is certainly proving that she is more than capable to be on her own. After The View co-host Joy Behar told her she sounded good, Williams replied, “I wish I was allowed to put on nice clothing and come see you in person, but I cannot.”

After receiving her FTD diagnosis last year, Williams, per her representative, shared her gratitude to fans in a statement. “I hope that others with FTD may benefit from my story…I continue to need personal space and peace to thrive. Please just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated,” she said. Even despite her diagnosis, Williams seems to be doing well, and one can only hope that she’s able to go back to being in control of herself and her money and much more.