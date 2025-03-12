Wendy Williams Will Be on Live TV After Being Removed From Assisted Living Facility

Wendy Williams is scheduled to appear on The View just days after she begged for help from her assisted living facility.



The former Wendy Williams Show host, 60, appears on the ABC talk show’s guest list for the Friday, March 14 show, and is planned to call in to speak to The View‘s Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farrah Griffin.

Joining Williams on the call will be Ginalisa Monterroso, the founder and president of Connect Care Advisory Group, which helps both patients and caregivers navigate their benefits.

Williams has not appeared on television since Lifetime’s Where Is Wendy Williams? documentary aired last year. Prior to that, Williams hosted her eponymous talk show from 2008 to 2021.

The Daytime Emmy nominee’s return to television comes just four days after her desperate plea for help, having dropped a note from her New York City assisted living facility window on Monday, March 10 reading, “Help! Wendy!!”

Police subsequently performed a wellness check on Williams, who was then taken to Lenox Hill Hospital by ambulance. TMZ reported that Williams was “alert and oriented” as she underwent a psychiatric evaluation, scoring 10 out of 10 on a mental capacity test. Those results will reportedly be forwarded to the judge in Williams’ guardianship case, as the TV and radio personality has been under a court-ordered guardianship since 2022.

These results come in contradiction to that of Williams’ guardian, who has assessed the former broadcaster’s condition as worsening following her frontotemporal dementia diagnosis last year. Williams has long denied the diagnosis and was reportedly not examined Monday to determine its accuracy.

Williams spoke about her living situation on The Breakfast Club in January, saying that she was “trapped” in the assisted living facility without access to her phone or laptop in what she deemed “emotional abuse.”

Calling in alongside niece Alex Finnie, Williams insisted at the time, “I am not cognitively impaired, but I feel like I am in prison. I am definitely isolated. To talk to these people who live here, that is not my cup of tea.”