Wendy Williams Breaks Silence After Reveal of Dementia Diagnosis

The former TV host was showing her appreciation for the love and support after the news broke.

Wendy Williams has addressed the reaction to her diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) ahead of the premiere of a documentary focusing on her story on A&E. While she didn't succeed in legally stopping the doc from airing, Williams was dying to show her gratitude to fans after the news broke earlier in the week.

"I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)," Williams said in her statement shared by her representative. "Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming. The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion."

"I hope that others with FTD may benefit from my story...I continue to need personal space and peace to thrive. Please just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated."

The statement was delivered by Jennifer Hanley of Ridge Hill Group, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and follows the former talk show host's care team publishing the news. They confirmed her diagnosis came a year ago after she underwent tests. The Lifetime docuseries, Where Is Wendy Williams? is set to premiere on Feb. 24, 2024, across two nights.

The series started to film in June 2022 after the cancellation of her daytime TV show and stopped in April 2023 after she entered a facility and was appointed a financial guardian by a court. That guardian, Sabrina Morrisey, filed a lawsuit on Thursday to stop the release of the documentary, that Williams is still an executive producer on as part of her deal with Lifetime.