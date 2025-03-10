Wendy Williams Heads to Hospital, Will Undergo Testing

After months of pleading with the state of New York to reexamine her current legal conservatorship, Wendy Williams was unexpectedly taken to the hospital amid after she reportedly dropped a note out of her window where she lives in an assisted living facility that read “Help! Wendy!!”

Authorities responded to Williams for a welfare check on Monday, March 10, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE. She was then escorted out of the building, and EMS transported her in an ambulance to a local hospital “for evaluation.”

Her legal guardianship has controlled her finances, health, and overall life since May 2022. She’s been trying to get out from under her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, who claims the former Queen of Hot Topics is “cognitively impaired, permanently disabled and legally incapacitated.” But Williams denies such.

“I am not cognitively impaired but I feel like I am in prison,” Williams said on The Breakfast Club in January. “I’m in this place with people who are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. …. These people, there’s something wrong with these people here on this floor. I am clearly not.” Williams did a handful of phone interviews at the top of the year, which she says she knew would upset her guardian. Following the interviews, Williams was reportedly banned from using the phone by her guardian.

During the interviews, Williams explained there are locked elevators in the facility, visitors are restricted, and she is unable to come and go on her own accord. She also alleged that she is unaware of what medications the facility is administering to her and that she’s not cognitively impaired.

Morrissey requested a “new medical evaluation,” per a court filing obtained by PEOPLE, following Williams’ interviews. The former talk show host also claimed she had not seen a doctor in over a year.

A post from the social media blog The Neighborhood Talk reposted a post from X, formerly Twitter, which reads: “A source close to Wendy Williams confirms to me that Wendy Williams just scored 10/10 on a psych exam she took at Lenox Hospital. This proves she is not incapacitated.” The post was from journalist and guest host of The Breakfast Club, Loren Larosa, who has been leading the #FreeWendy campaign.

William’s family, namely her son who took charge of his mother’s care prior to the guardianship, insists her dementia was alcohol induced. He revealed in the Lifetime docuseries Where Is Wendy Williams? that her doctor informed him of such in 2021. From there, he says he worked with his mother on her mental and physical health by introducing her to a vegan diet and helping her refrain from alcohol, which he says improved her cognitive health.