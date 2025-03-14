Wendy Williams Slams Her Guardian Sabrina Morrissey on Live TV: ‘Get Off My Neck’

Wendy Williams made her first live TV appearance after being removed from an assisted living facility, and she did not shy away from calling out her guardian.

The former talk show host did a phone interview on The View Friday morning as she continues to fight to end her legal guardianship after claiming she was not mentally incapacitated. Her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, previously declared that Williams was “permanently incapacitated,” and she slammed her for the accusations.

“Get off my neck,” Williams said on The View via NBC News while discussing the situation. In 2024, Morrissey had filed a memo stating that Williams had become “cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated” after she was diagnosed with early-onset dementia. But in a live interview on The Breakfast Club in January, Williams spoke out about the guardianship, saying she felt like she was “in prison” while “trapped in a conservatorship.”

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 12: Wendy Williams hosts “The Wendy Williams Show” at The Wendy Williams Show Studio on January 12, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Rahav Segev/WireImage)

Since being put under the conservatorship in 2022, The Wendy Williams Show host shared on The View that her movements are being restricted by guardianship and she wants to terminate it immediately. TMZ recently reported that after undergoing a psychiatric evaluation at a New York City hospital, she reportedly scored 10 out of 10 on a psych exam or “capacity test.” She told The View co-hosts, “It’s time for my money and my life to get back to status quo.”

The testing came after Williams was taken to a hospital after reportedly dropping a note out of her window at the assisted living facility that read, “Help! Wendy!!” Authorities responded to a welfare check, and EMS took her to the hospital. After not being in control of her financials, herself, or really anything since 2022, she seems to be as determined as ever to finally take back her life and prove that she is capable to be on her own.

Williams shared during her interview that she went to the hospital because she was experiencing “a little agita” and had some bloodwork for her thyroid. There, she asked for an independent cognitive exam, adding that she is not incapacitated. The View co-host Joy Behar said, “You sound really good to us,” to which Williams replied, “I wish I was allowed to put on nice clothing and come see you in person, but I cannot.”