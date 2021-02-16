Tour Johnny Depp's $55M French Village Spanning Across 12,900 Square Feet
Johnny Depp may soon be putting his private French village estate back on the market, this time for an asking price of $55.5 million. Depp has tried to sell the property twice before — once in 2015 and again in 2016 — according to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. This time, Depp is hoping to unload the historic holding once and for all.
Depp reportedly purchased this unique property in 2001, following a string of critical successes, including Blow just that year. When he bought it, the single property was an abandoned 19th-century village located about 17 miles from Saint-Tropez — a major celebrity hot spot in France. Depp spent millions of dollars to renovate the property while maintaining its historic charm, turning it into one sprawling estate with about 12,900 square feet of living space altogether.
Depp spent lots of time at the "village" during his relationship with French actress and singer Vanessa Paradis. The two were together for about 14 years, and when they split, Depp apparently found that he had little use for the getaway in her home country. In recent years, Depp has listed the property for prices ranging from $27 million to $63 million.
Today, Depp seems confident that he can secure around $55.5 million for this one-of-a-kind property. Whether in your price range or not, it's worth looking around at the celebrity's creation. Scroll down for a tour of Depp's private French village, featuring photos from Gibson Sotheby's on behalf of TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
Aerial
From a distance, Depp's property looks like a complete village, not one man's dwelling. It is secluded in the rural countryside, though it is only a short drive from Saint-Tropez.
Exterior
The architectural and aesthetic history of Depp's village has been preserved, though it has been restored and updated where possible. The grounds include one main house, six guest houses, a private restaurant, a covered wagon with a bathroom and kitchen and an art studio.
Pool
Outside, Depp's village also includes a skate park, a full gym, vineyards and some olive trees. The property is peppered with oak trees which are about 300 years old, and the landscaping is kept up to this day.
Restaurant
Perhaps the most unique aspect of Depp's village compared to other celebrity properties in the private restaurant, Chez Marceline. The facility is complete with outdoor dining, though obviously, it serves a small base of customers.
Poolside
There are two swimming pools on Depp's property, and plenty of seating around them for quiet nights. The stone-and-wood beams of this area are reportedly one of the things that workers went to great lengths to preserve as much as possible.
Church
One of the guesthouses on Depp's property was originally a church, and from the outside, it looks like it could still be one. Depp is not known for being particularly religious, but he maintained the aesthetic of a church on the outside.
Underground
The property includes a "wine cave" — presumably this windowless room adorned with historical trappings and one conspicuous skull. The fusion of Depp's eccentric sensibilities and French history might be the most palpable here.
Bedroom
Finally, this shot shows one of several bedrooms in Depp's village, with modern amenities yet historical charm. The actor is a dedicated musician, so it would make sense if this room with a piano was where he stayed in his time here. Depp's village is expected to go for sale soon at an asking price of $55.5 million.