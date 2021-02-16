Tour Johnny Depp's $55M French Village Spanning Across 12,900 Square Feet

Johnny Depp may soon be putting his private French village estate back on the market, this time for an asking price of $55.5 million. Depp has tried to sell the property twice before — once in 2015 and again in 2016 — according to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. This time, Depp is hoping to unload the historic holding once and for all.

Depp reportedly purchased this unique property in 2001, following a string of critical successes, including Blow just that year. When he bought it, the single property was an abandoned 19th-century village located about 17 miles from Saint-Tropez — a major celebrity hot spot in France. Depp spent millions of dollars to renovate the property while maintaining its historic charm, turning it into one sprawling estate with about 12,900 square feet of living space altogether.

Depp spent lots of time at the "village" during his relationship with French actress and singer Vanessa Paradis. The two were together for about 14 years, and when they split, Depp apparently found that he had little use for the getaway in her home country. In recent years, Depp has listed the property for prices ranging from $27 million to $63 million.

Today, Depp seems confident that he can secure around $55.5 million for this one-of-a-kind property. Whether in your price range or not, it's worth looking around at the celebrity's creation. Scroll down for a tour of Depp's private French village, featuring photos from Gibson Sotheby's on behalf of TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.