Johnny Depp's Hollywood Hills Home Broken Into by Alleged Burglar

Johnny Depp's home was burglarized over the weekend. According to TMZ, law enforcement sources said it was a woman who is possibly homeless who committed the crime. The actor's home security system was triggered when the woman attempted to break in, and police believe that's what scared her off the premises.

It wasn't long before officers caught her nearby, and they also connected her to another break-in. Because the investigation is ongoing, it's unclear at this time whether she got away with any of Depp's belongings or not, and the 57-year-old wasn't home at the time. The news comes after it was recently announced that Depp exited the Fantastic Beasts franchise amid his ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

"In light of recent events, I would like to make the following short statement," he wrote as part of his announcement. "Firstly, I'd like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty. I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days. Secondly, I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request."

He added, "Finally, I wish to say this. The surreal judgement of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight, to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time." He then thanked his fans for reading.

The move comes after Depp lost a libel suit he brought against The Sun for referring to him as a "wife-beater." Throughout the last few years, Depp and Heard have been going back-and-forth, accusing each person of abuse. The week of his statement was the same week the judge ruled in favor of the outlet and its executive editor Dan Wootton. "The Claimant has not succeeded in his action for libel. Although he has proved the necessary elements of his cause of action in libel," the judge wrote. "The Defendants have shown that what they published in the meaning which I have held the words to bear was substantially true."

While Depp has been forced to step down from roles in Hollywood, Heard has claimed that she will continue her work in Aquaman 2. Those who support Depp feel she should be removed from the DC film, while others are in support of her keeping her role.