'Edward Scissorhands' Super Bowl Commercial Has Winona Ryder But No Johnny Depp

✖

Super Bowl LV, which is free to watch online this year, is taking place at Raymond James Stadium. The Big Game has featured numerous big plays, as well as unique commercials. One example brought back Edward Scissorhands, albeit without Johnny Depp.

The commercial features Timothee Chalamet in the role of Edward's son, Edgar. Ryder reprises her role as Kim Boggs as they drive around in a brand-new Cadillac. "This is the story of a boy with scissors for hands," Boggs says while narrating the clip. "No, not that one. This one, my son." The commercial then shows Edgar struggling with various everyday tasks, including riding the bus and attending class at university.

Despite dealing with major issues in his life, Edgar finds happiness after Boggs gives him a surprise present. She shows off his new electric SUV, the Cadillac LYRIQ. The vehicle lends a "high-tech helping hand" by giving Edgar the ability to take his hands off of the steering wheel and just enjoy the ride. He no longer has to try to ride the bus and receive a rejection from the driver

"It was pretty surreal to have Timothée play my son, Edgar," Ryder said about the commercial, per Variety. "Timothée is an incredible guy — so talented and sweet. I felt a pretty instant bond with him." She also told Variety that she loved the idea of working with Chalamet and that the Cadillac advertisement was for an electric car.

Tim Burton, the director of the 1990 film, also spoke about the impact of Edward Scissorhands and bringing the story back for a new audience. The platform is very different, as is the person playing young Scissorhands. Despite the change, Burton still expressed anticipation about the fan reception. Burton was not involved in the creation of the Cadillac ad that aired during Super Bowl LV.

"It’s rare when a work you’re proud of continues to live on and evolve with the times, even after 30 years," Burton said. "I’m glad to see Edgar coping with the new world! I hope both fans and those being introduced to Edward Scissorhands for the first time enjoy it."

The original film ends with Edward (Johnny Depp) and Boggs parting ways. However, the new Super Bowl commercial changes the story. It appears that the couple reunited and procreated, resulting in Edgar becoming the new owner of a Cadillac. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.