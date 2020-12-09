Johnny Depp Files to Appeal 'Wife Beater' Ruling in UK Court

✖

Johnny Depp has applied to the U.K.'s court of appeals in an attempt to overturn a November high court ruling in which the actor's turbulent relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard was thrust into the spotlight, reports the Press Association. The case centered around a 2018 article in The Sun that described Depp as a "wife beater."

The judge in the case ruled that Depp's complaint be dismissed, saying at the time, "The claimant has not succeeded in his action for libel. Although he has proved the necessary elements of his cause of action in libel, the defendants have shown that what they published in the meaning which I have held the words to bear was substantially true." Later that month, the same judge denied an appeal request from Depp, saying, "I do not consider that the proposed grounds of appeal have a reasonable prospect of success." He also gave the actor until Dec. 7 to make a direct application to the court of appeal.

In a public statement after the ruling, Depp said he did plan to appeal, and that the initial loss would "not change [his] fight to tell the truth." According to the Press Association, Depp has filed his application with the U.K. court of appeal, citing a list of pending appeals. A timeline for the decision is not clear at this point, the outlet confirmed.

After the judge's ruling last month, Warner Bros. announced that Depp had been asked to step down from Fantastic Beasts 3, currently in production, and that role of Gellert Grindelwald would be recast as Mads Mikkelsen. Depp addressed the situation on Instagram soon after.

"In light of recent events, I would like to make the following short statement. Firstly, I'd like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty. I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days. Secondly, I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request," he wrote, adding that his "resolve remains strong" when it comes to pushing back against the ruling, "and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false." He concluded with a message of gratitude for his fans, assuring, "My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time."