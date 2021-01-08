Johnny Depp Accuses Amber Heard of Taking $7 Million Divorce Settlement She Promised to Donate

✖

The ongoing battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues as both try and find middle ground. In their back-and-forth dispute, Depp is now accusing his ex-wife of not fulfilling her promise to donate the divorce settlement she received like she said she would. However, her legal team has fought back and explained on why she has not donated the entire settlement just yet.

In 2016, Heard promised to donate the $7 million she received as part of her divorce settlement to charity, but now the former Pirates of the Caribbean star is claiming she has not done that. The Aquaman star pledged to donate to Children's Hospital Los Angeles and to the American Civil Liberties Union, but according to a statement her attorney Elaine Bredehoft gave E! News, she has good reasoning for not following through just yet. "Amber has already been responsible for seven figures in donations to charitable causes and intends to continue to contribute and eventually fulfill her pledge," Bredehoft said.

"However, Amber has been delayed in that goal because Mr. Depp filed a lawsuit against her, and consequently, she has been forced to spend millions of dollars defending Mr. Depp's false accusations against her," she added. A spokesperson for Children's Hospital Los Angeles was not able to reveal any details, saying, "Due to circumstances of the litigation, CHLA is legally precluded from sharing details about he case publicly."

Depp lost his libel case late last year when he brought one against the U.K. tabloid The Sun and the outlet's executive editor Dan Wootton when Depp was referred to as a "wife beater." According to The Daily Mail, Depp's lawyers say they intend to use the allegations against Heard for not using all her settlement yet as part of their efforts to appeal the defamation case. British High Court judge Andrew Nichol made the decision to choose in favor of the outlet and Wootton, arguing, "Her donation of the $7 million to charity is hardly the act one would expect of a gold-digger."

Over the weekend, Depp's Hollywood Hills home was broken into from who police believe may be a homeless woman. As the case is ongoing, it's still unclear if the woman got away with any of the actor's belongings. Depp was not at home of the time of the break-in, but police were able to link her to another burglary that happened in his neighborhood not long before.