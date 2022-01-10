‘The View’ Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg Honors Bob Saget After His Shocking Death at 65

Whoopi Goldberg is remembering Bob Saget following the comedian’s sudden death Sunday at just 65. The View moderator took to Twitter Sunday after news of the Full House star’s passing broke to honor Saget’s “huge heart” and “abject lunacy,” while passing on her condolences to Saget’s daughters Aubrey, Jennifer and Lara as well as his wife, Kelly Rizzo.

“Sail on my friend Bob Saget With your huge heart and abject lunacy,” Goldberg tweeted, “my condolences to his daughters & other family.” Saget died Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida after performing Saturday at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida while touring the country on his I Don’t Do Negative tour.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the news of Saget’s death Sunday, announcing that there were no signs of foul play or drug use in the case. His official cause of death has yet to be released. Saget’s family released a statement soon after news broke, writing, “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

Saget’s Full House co-stars are among the many mourning the loss of their friend. “I am broken. I am gutted,” John Stamos tweeted Sunday. “I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.” Dave Coulier wrote in his own tweet, “My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave,” before adding on Instagram a photo holding hands with Saget. “I’ll never let go, brother,” he captioned the photo. “Love you.”

Candace Cameron Bure tweeted the same day, “I have no words. Bob was one of the best [human] beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.” Even the incredibly private Olsen twins released a joint statement to Entertainment Tonight. “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man,” Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen said. “We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”