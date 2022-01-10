Howie Mandel Gives Heartwrenching Tribute to Friend Bob Saget

Howie Mandel is “shocked” at the death of friend Bob Saget. The America’s Got Talent judge took to Instagram Sunday to remember his fellow comedian following the news of the Full House star’s sudden death at 65. Sharing a photo with Saget, Mandel began, “I’m shocked at such a loss. I truly loved this man.” Recalling their first meeting 40 years ago while doing standup in Toronto, Mandel said that despite their “very busy lives,” he and Saget valued the time they could spend together.

“The thing about bob was, as little as we were able to connect, each time we did, was so precious to me,” Mandel wrote. “We would talk about life family and all the things that were so much more important than show business. I don’t know anyone with a bigger heart.” Mandel went on to praise Saget for continuing to be so kind and giving throughout the losses he suffered in his own life.

“He’d show up every time I asked and gave of himself so much more than expected. He suffered great loss in his life with the passing of his sisters, parents and friends. This was always handled with such grace humor, and class,” he continued. “The laughter and joy he gave the world was paled in comparison to the time and dedication he gave to family, friends, and charities such as scleroderma. He was just here doing what he loved.” Mandel concluded, “This is beyond comprehension. I just need to cry. I love you Bob.”

Saget passed away Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida after performing Saturday at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida as part of his I Don’t Do Negative stand-up tour of the country. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the news of Saget’s death, saying that there were no signs of foul play or drug use in the case.

The comedian is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters – Aubrey, Jennifer and Lara – whom he shared with his first wife, Sherri Kramer. “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” the family shared in a statement. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”