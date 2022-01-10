Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Remember Bob Saget Following His Sudden Death

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are mourning the death of their on-screen father, Bob Saget. Following Saget’s sudden death at the age of 65 on Sunday, the Olsen twins paid tribute to their late Full House co-star, sharing their condolences with the late actor’s family while also cherishing the many memories they made.

In a joint statement to Entertainment Tonight, the actresses remembered Saget as “the most loving, compassionate and generous man” and said they are “deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has.” They went on to share that they are “thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.” The statement was released just hours after Saget was found unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida on Sunday shortly after he performed a show near Jacksonville. He was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, his cause of death is unclear, though investigators found no signs of foul play or drug use, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The Olsens and Saget notably starred alongside one another on Full House, the beloved ABC sitcom that ran from 1987 until 1995. The Olsens starred on the show as Michelle Tanner, the youngest daughter of Saget’s Danny Tanner, a widowed father who enlists his brother-in-law Jesse and best friend Joey to help him raise his three daughters. Saget went on to appear on Fuller House, though the two actresses did not appear in the spinoff.

Following news of Saget’s death, many of his Full House co-stars have taken to social media to pay tribute to the man viewed as everyone’s “TV dad.” Candace Cameron Bure, who played Saget’s on-screen daughter D.J., tweeted on Sunday, “I have no words. Bob was one of the best [human] beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.” John Stamos wrote that he is “broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much, Bobby.”

Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters. In a statement on Sunday, the actor’s family said they are “devastated” by the actor’s passing, adding that “he was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.” His family has asked for privacy at this time and has also invited fans in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.