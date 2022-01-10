Bob Saget’s ‘Full House’ Co-Star Dave Coulier Shares Heartbroken Tribute to His ‘Forever Brother’

Dave Coulier is paying tribute to his Full House co-star Bob Saget. Saget, 65, was found dead in his Florida hotel room on Sunday. His sudden passing prompted a flurry of tributes to pour in, among them an emotional post from Coulier, who remembered the late actor as his “forever brother.”

In a tweet late Sunday night, Coulier, who starred on the ABC sitcom as Joey Gladstone alongside Saget’s Danny Tanner, wrote, “My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.” Coulier went on to post a second tribute on Instagram, where he shared a photo of himself and the late star on the red carpet. He captioned the image, “I’ll never let go, brother. Love you,” the actor concluding the tribute with a red heart emoji.

On Sunday, Saget, 65, was found dead in an Orlando-area hotel room by police just hours after he performed a show near Jacksonville. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a tweet, “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene.” The Sheriff’s Office added that “detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.” Saget’s cause of death is unknown at this time.

Shortly after, Saget’s family released a statement, which read in part, “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today.” The family, who asked for privacy, added, “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

Saget was best known for his role on Full House. The ABC sitcom centered around the actor’s character, a widowed father who enlists his brother-in-law Jesse (John Stamos) and best friend Joey (Coulier) to help him raise his three daughters, D.J. (Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen). The series ran for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995. Saget revived his role of Danny for Netflix’s Full House revival, Fuller House. He also hosted the first eight seasons of America’s Funniest Home Videos, and more recently, hosted the podcast Bob Saget’s Here For You.