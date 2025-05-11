Steve Irwin’s Daughter Bindi Hospitalized for Emergency Surgery

Bindi Irwin is undergoing surgery after suffering a medical emergency.

According to her brother, Robert Irwin, Bindi’s appendix has ruptured. Surgery is being performed, and their mother, Terri Irwin, is with her.

“She’s going to be OK, but surgery — out of all the things we were ready for, that was not one of them,” Robert told PEOPLE.

Bindi is the daughter of late TV icon Steve Irwin, best known for the wildlife series The Crocodile Hunter. The 26-year-old conservationist has carved out a TV career of her own with programs like Bindi the Jungle Girl and the family reality show Crikey! It’s the Irwins. She also won Dancing With the Stars Season 21.

Robert’s quote was given at the Steve Irwin Gala, a fundraiser for the charity Wildlife Warriors that Steve and Terry founded. The Irwin clan, Bindi included, was set to attend the Las Vegas event.

“She (Bindi) came to Las Vegas and was ready to come to the gala, put on a brave face in a lot of discomfort and a lot of pain and said, ‘Nope, I’m just going to tough it out, I’m going to go for it,’” Robert relayed. “But the surgeon said, ‘No, your appendix is going. That thing’s gotta come out.’ Health has to come first.”

Robert noted that Bindi is “devastated” and “very sad” she missed the Las Vegas event. However, he believes she’s going to make a “speedy recovery.”

“She’s just come out the other side of endometriosis and now the appendix goes,” Robert said. “Health is so important — it really is.”

Bindi nor her husband, Chandler Powell, have addressed her current condition as of press time.