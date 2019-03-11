Bindi Irwin Shares Moving Tribute to ‘Crocodile Hunter’ Father Steve Irwin

It’s no secret that Steve Irwin’s legacy lives on through his family, and a recent clip shared by the Crocodile Hunter’s daughter, Bindi, proves that.

The 19-year-old Dancing With the Stars champion took to social media on Sunday to share a brief clip of her father, writing, “My first time watching this footage was only a few days ago. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to describe the amount of emotion in my heart once the video ended. My dad. My superhero. I promise to do my best to make you proud and ensure your legacy lives on forever.”

The clip originally aired during Sunday night’s Super Bowl game against the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles to promote the Irwin family’s new Animal Planet series. The 39-second-long video shows an emotional Steve Irwin talking about his children, Bindi, 19, and Robert, 14, and his own future.

“Is there anything in this world that would want to make me give away what I’m doing now? Yes, there is. When my children can take the football that I call wildlife conservation and run it up. When they’re ready to run up our mission, I’ll gladly step aside, and I guarantee you it will be the proudest moment of my life,” he says. “Then and only then will I know that I have achieved my ultimate goal, to be able to stand aside and let them run up my mission.”

In 2006, Steve Irwin, who was more commonly known as the Crocodile Hunter, died of a freak accident while taking part in the production of the documentary series Ocean’s Deadliest on the Batt Reef near Queensland, Australia. During a break in filming, he had decided to snorkel and approached a large stingray, which began stabbing wildly with its tail. While Irwin initially believed he had only suffered a punctured lung, the stingray’s barb had pierced his heart.

Since Irwin’s death, his family, including Bindi, her brother, Robert, and her mother, Terri, have taken it upon themselves to continue Irwin’s work in wildlife conservation. The trio currently operate the Australia Zoo, where they work with various animals and promote conservation. The family will also be appearing in the new Animal Planet Crocodile Hunter-inspired series, which is set to premiere in fall 2018.