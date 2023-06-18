Robert Irwin Gets Bitten in Face by Same Snake Species as Late Dad Steve Irwin in Déjà Vu Moment

Robert Irwin is reminiscent of his late father, Steve Irwin, in some ways the 19-year-old might want to avoid. In an old video posted on Instagram Wednesday, Robert showed Steve being bitten by a python snake on camera. Later he compared the video footage to one in which he had been bitten multiple times on the eyebrow and nose while attempting to rescue the same snake species. "Déjà vu. Dad and me getting bitten by the same species of snake (carpet python) decades apart," Robert captioned the videos. "I found this python on the side of a road, but as you can see, sometimes snake rescues don't quite go to plan." Steve and Robert handled the snakes carefully while also attempting to clean up the blood. "I got a little too close, so he gave me a bite. They've got extremely sharp teeth like little needles," Robert explained after the attack.

Robert, his mother, Terri Irwin, and his sister, Bindi Irwin, each work at the Australia Zoo to carry on Steve's conservation legacy. In 2006, Steve died while filming in the Great Barrier Reef after being stung by a stingray. Robert was only two years old. Robert remembered his dad on both Father's Day and the anniversary of his death in September. "It's Father's Day today in Australia, and I am sending my love to those who are missing their dad today," Robert captioned his post. "I cherish all the good times with my dad and feel grateful to be able to keep his memory and legacy alive." Robert's post was shared by Bindi, 24, on her Instagram Stories with a special message to her brother. She wrote, "Love you @robertirwinphotography Dad is so proud of you."

She also took to her Instagram account to pay homage to Steve. On Sunday, the Crikey, It's the Irwins star dedicated a sweet post to her late father on the anniversary of his passing. "Grandpa Crocodile, I know you would've been the most incredible grandfather because you were such an extraordinary dad. Thank you for being an amazing guardian angel for Grace," Bindi captioned the photo. She accompanied her post with a photograph of her holding up a lizard for the camera while her father sits behind her jokingly and smiles at her. It appeared from the photo that a young Bindi was joining her father, the Crocodile Hunter, who was dressed in his signature khakis and shorts.