Terri Irwin Says Late Husband Steve Irwin Would Have Worn Khaki to Daughter Bindi’s Wedding

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell officially tied the knot last week, and for Terri Irwin, there is no question as to what her late husband, Crocodile Hunter Steven Irwin, would have worn to the wedding ceremony. Reflecting on the special day in a over the weekend and paying tribute to her husband, Terri said that she knows Steve would have worn khaki to walk his daughter down the aisle.

Remembering @RobertIrwin’s first wedding. I love that Steve and Robert both wore khaki. I know Steve would have worn khaki to Bindi & Chandler’s wedding, too. I wish he could have been there to see the most special day in his daughter’s life. We miss him so much. pic.twitter.com/ulCNYzZzIL — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) March 28, 2020

Steve, better known as the “Crocodile Hunter,” lost his life during a diving expedition off the coast of Australia in 2006, during which he was pierced in the heart by a stingray. At the time, Bindi Irwin was just 8 years old, and she has kept her father’s presence close ever since, including on her weeding day.

Irwin and Powell, who had begun dating in 2014 and became engaged in July 2019, officially said “I do” during a private ceremony at the Australia Zoo in Queensland on March 25. Although her father was unable to be there, Irwin and her now-husband made sure to pay special tribute, lighting a candle in his honor.

“Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens,” the 21-year-old wrote when announcing the exciting news of her marriage. “Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love.”

The couple, who had initially planned to marry in a larger celebration on April 4, tied the knot in a surprise ceremony without any guests in attendance and just hours before the Australian government enacted a nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now,” Irwin wrote. “We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding.”

“This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos,” she continued. “Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history.”