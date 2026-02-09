Sherri Shepherd Promises to ‘Fight’ for Talk Show Following Cancellation

Sherri Shepherd promised to “fight” for the future of her talk show as she returned to Sherri Monday following news of its cancellation after four seasons.

The host and comedian, who took time away from the show after coming down with Covid last week, got visibly emotional Monday as she acknowledged it was a “hard morning” for everyone who worked on Sherri.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Sherri Shepherd attends “The Morning Show” Season 4 New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on September 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“I want to be clear: I’m not ready to throw in the towel on this show just yet. I’m not. I’m not,” Shepherd, 58, continued. “We’re gonna be airing episodes all though the fall. And we’re going to continue to fight to keep this show alive in some way, shape or form. If anybody knows me, they know I’m a fighter. I don’t know exactly what it’s going to look like, but I promise, I am going to continue to spread joy.”

Shepherd went on to thank everyone in the audience and on social media, “to people who stop me in the store and still talk to me despite me not having a wig on,” for all of the “love” she’s received since news broke last week that the show had not been renewed for a fifth season.

“I want to say from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank you. I want to thank you for welcoming me into your homes every single day,” she continued, “I want to thank you for laughing and crying with us. Thank you for supporting my unhealthy obsession with Lenny Kravitz.”

Shepherd explained that she built Sherri, which debuted in September 2022, with the idea of “joy” in mind. “The intention of this show, always, was my prayer for you to leave happier than when you’ve came,” she told the audience. “And you know this, I talked about this. It has been my dream to have a talk show and I’m so grateful I had the chance to do it for four seasons.”

Shepherd concluded her remarks by assuring that she would “continue to have a good time” in the show’s final months.

“And I just want to thank you, because my staff and my crew, that is what we’re all about,” she said. “Making sure that from the moment you walk in and turn me on, you are having a good time. Because like your favorite auntie, I’m here to make you laugh, get in your business and stay longer than you plan.”