Sherri Shepherd Reveals She Spent 8 Days in Jail, and Here’s Why

Sherri Shepherd wasn’t falling for the Rapture rumors this time around.

The talk show host revealed that her previous doomsday beliefs landed her in jail for eight days, which is why she wasn’t listening to recent viral speculation that Christians would ascend to heaven on Tuesday.

“I have been through this before,” Shepherd said during Wednesday’s episode of Sherri. “I used to be in a religion that told me that the Rapture was coming. They told us to get our house in order. And I said, ‘Why? I’m not going to need a house where I am going. I don’t need those worldly possessions.’”

Sherri Shepherd attends Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa Premiere at The Paris Theatre on February 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix)

Because Shepherd was convinced the world would come to an end, she started to let things slip through the cracks. “I didn’t pay my bills,” she recalled. “I didn’t pay my taxes. I did not pay my traffic tickets because why would I pay anything when the world’s about to end? My registration had been expired for two years. I had seriously $10,000 worth of unpaid moving violations.”

“Why would I show up to court when the world is about to end and I’m about to get taken up to heaven?” Shepherd asked, joking, “Jesus don’t care about no parking tickets!”

When the Rapture didn’t happen, Shepherd’s procrastination regarding her life on Earth eventually caught up with her.

“The world never ended. I went to jail,” The View alum revealed. “And you can tell I was not expecting to go to jail ’cause when the police pulled me over, I was wearing this.”

Pulling up a photo of herself in a colorful T-shirt and matching heels, Shepherd confessed, “I went to jail. I was on my way to perform at the Comedy Store in Hollywood and I didn’t know, so they picked me up.”

She joked, “I went to jail for eight days and because I fell for the Rapture, I became a hardened criminal.”

South African pastor Joshua Mhlakela seems to be the origin of the recent Rapture rumors, as he claimed in a June video that Jesus had told him in a dream that the world would come to an end on Tuesday. The Rapture hashtag went on to garner more than 300,000 videos on TikTok, including many from people who were preparing to leave their lives behind in the apocalypse.

“Everybody on TikTok started spreading the word that the Rapture was coming yesterday,” Shepherd explained. “I believe in the Rapture. I believe it was coming. But this one, I didn’t fall for the okeydoke.”