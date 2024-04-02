Sherri Shepherd Learns Some Big Career News

Sherri will return for a third season. The nationally syndicated daytime talk show hosted by Sherri Shepherd has been renewed for Season 3 by Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury and will appear in more than 95% of the U.S., the company announced Tuesday.

In its sophomore season, Sherri ranked second among all syndicated talk shows in the key daytime demographic of women ages 25-54, a climb from third place in its first year. In its first two seasons, Sherri already earned four Daytime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host, as well as five NAACP Image Awards and a People's Choice Award nomination.

"I'm so excited to continue bringing joy, laughter and inspiration to our viewers," Shepherd said in a statement Tuesday about the series renewal. "I don't take it for granted that people welcome me into their homes daily and that's why I greet them with, 'Hey family!' Thank you to Debmar-Mercury, the Fox Television Stations and all of the broadcast partners who continue to support and trust in my vision of bringing fun and comedy to daytime. And as we enter Season 3, continue to expect the unexpected!"

"We thank our great station partners for continuing to make Sherri the centerpiece of their daytime lineups," Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus added in a joint statement. "These renewals are a tremendous tribute to Sherri and the show's outstanding production team, who after less than two full seasons have made this show into a popular daytime staple with viewers, stations and advertisers."

Sherri tapes live at New York City's Chelsea Studios in front of a studio audience. Shepherd and her producing partner Jawn Murray both serve as executive producers, with Fernita Wynn serving as an executive producer and showrunner. Joelle Dawson-Calia is also an executive producer, with Siobhan Schanda and Dan Fitzpatrick acting as co-executive producers.

Fans of Sherri reacted excitedly to the news when it was shared on the show's Instagram page."Baby go ahead and renew for 3 more because she just getting started!" someone commented, as another wrote, "Yessss this is the news we've been eagerly waiting for! HUGE CONGRATULATIONS!" A third fan chimed in, "No surprise happy for her and us!"