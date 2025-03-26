Talk Show Host Sherri Shepard and Actress Nia Long Have Heated Public Confrontation, Report Claims

Nia Long reportedly confronted talk show host Sherri Shepard recently at the Broadway premiere of Othello. While recalling the star-studded affair on her daytime FOX talk show, the comedian recalled being accosted by an “unnamed celebrity” before the show began.

According to Shepard, the celebrity “grabbed my arm and forcefully turned me around… and she said to me, ‘You’ve been shading me a lot.’” According to Page Six, it was Long.

Shepherd said she denied the disses, but the celebrity continued, telling her, “Yes, you have!” Shepherd said she was left “really mad” and had to gather herself in the bathroom for 15 minutes afterward.

“I went to the bathroom during the intermission and I waited there for 15 minutes waiting for a meeting in the ladies room,” Shepard said. “You don’t get to grab me and turn me around like we’re in a daggum cartoon and just walk away.” She says she believed it was all a misunderstanding and she may have had her confused with someone else and encouraged the “unnamed celebrity” to come on her show to hash it out.

Long took to her Instagram, seemingly hinting at Shepard’s remarks. She captioned a photo, “about last night… [kiss face emoji].”

Long was a trending topic for some time amid her breakup from former NBA player, Ime Udoka, after his cheating scandal with a Celtics employee while working as the team’s head coach. The two had been together for 15 years and share a teenage son.

In an interview with rapper Jeezy, she spoke about the heartbreak. “I had a really public breakup recently,” she said in their interview. “It was a wakeup call for me in the sense of like, ‘OK, you’re going to do this on your own and you’re going to be fine and you’re not going to worry about what anyone thinks and has to say.’”

Long admitted their “relationship was rocky for a very long time.” She told Jeezy of their split, “I don’t believe another person can break anyone up. I don’t buy that.”