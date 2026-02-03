Sherri Shepherd’s Talk Show Has Been Cancelled

Just after Kelly Clarkson confirmed the ending of her NBC daytime talk show after seven successful seasons, Sherri Shepherd show’s cancellation has also been announced. Sherri is ending after four seasons.

Variety reports the show had most recently been cleared through the 2025-2026 TV season. Season 4 production will continue as scheduled, with the series airing its final episodes in the fall.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The comedian was one of a handful of guest hosts to fill in for the former queen of hot topics, Wendy Williams, in her absence in the final season of her FOX daytime talk show. The former Jamie Foxx Show staple eventually replaced Williams in her timeslot.

“This decision is driven by the evolving daytime television landscape and does not reflect on the strength of the show, its production – which has found strong creative momentum this season – or the incredibly talented Sherri Shepherd,” Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus said in a joint statement via Variety. “We believe in this show and in Sherri and intend to explore alternatives for it on other platforms.”

“I don’t take it for granted that people welcome me into their homes daily,” Shepherd said last year when the show was renewed for a Season 4. “I work so hard to bring escapism to viewers’ lives through joy, laughter and inspiration, and I’m grateful that the audience has embraced what we do. I look forward to raising the bar and turning up the volume as we plan for our season four return.”

Shepherd was previously part of the roundtable on The View. She was on the show for seven years before her exit in 2014.

She’s since continued hosting gigs and acting. Her role in Tyler Perry’s Netflix mystery film Straw was critically acclaimed. In the film, she starred alongside Taraji P. Henson and Teyana Taylor.