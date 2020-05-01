'Scrubs' Creator Bill Lawrence Posts Heartfelt Message on Sam Lloyd After His Death at 56

✖

The death of Scrubs actor Sam Lloyd on Friday prompted an outpouring of support from his fans and former co-stars. Lloyd played hapless hospital lawyer Ted Buckland on all nine seasons of the medical sitcom, starting from the show's pilot episode. His death at the age of 56 was announced on Friday.

Among those in mourning over the loss of Lloyd is Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence. The showrunner tweeted a heartfelt message remembering the actor on Friday, calling him "such a kind, sweet guy," and adding that he "will be missed by many." Along with the sentiment, Lawrence included a photo from the show, featuring him, star Zach Braff and, of course, Lloyd. Braff also offered his own touching remembrance of Lloyd on Twitter.

Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many. pic.twitter.com/JRzlLKhqHB — Bill Lawrence (@VDOOZER) May 1, 2020

Lloyd's last appearance on Scrubs was the Season 9 episode "Our Histories," which saw Ted leaving New Sacred Heart. Afterward, Lloyd was able to play Ted one last time, appearing as the character on a Season 3 episode of Cougar Town, which Lawrence co-created. The vocal group The Blanks also appeared, portraying The Worthless Peons, the Sacred Heart barbershop quartet.

In February of 2019, Lloyd was diagnosed with both an inoperable brain tumor and lung cancer. The news came just weeks after he'd celebrated the birth of his first child, and a GoFundMe was created to help offset the cost of the actor's medical expenses.

The account went on to raise nearly $160,000, though the most recent update on the page was published on March 5 by organizer Tim Hobart. While he revealed that doctors were able to remove Lloyd's tumor, it was still going to be a difficult month for the actor. "Sam is preparing for a new fight," Hobart wrote. "A fight that will come with bigger challenges. So please send Sam all of your prayers and positive energy. He continues to read all of your posts and he is overwhelmed by the incredible love that has come his way from around the world."

Lloyd's first credited role in television came when he landed a bit part in a 1988 episode of Night Court. The following year he'd play a different character on the courtroom sitcom, before going on to appear in shows like Matlock, Seinfeld, 3rd Rock from the Sun and Desperate Housewives.