‘Scrubs’ Star Sam Lloyd Diagnosed With Brain Tumor, Lung Cancer After Son’s Birth

Scrubs actor Sam Lloyd has been diagnosed with a brain tumor and lung cancer, just weeks after the birth of his first child.

According to PEOPLE, the 55-year-old — who played Theodore “Ted” Buckland, Jr. in the sitcom — was given the diagnosis after experiencing headaches and weight loss.

A GoFundMe has been started for Lloyd, which goes into more detail as to what has transpired over the past month.

“By all accounts, 2019 was off to a roaring start for our dear friend, Sam Lloyd. He and his wife, Vanessa, had recently welcomed their first child, a beautiful baby boy named Weston to the world. The musical that Sam had been working on for over a decade had just been accepted into a prestigious theatre accelerator program. There was so much to be grateful for,” a bio on the GoFundMe page reads.

“Midway through January, Sam began to experience headaches and he had lost 10 pounds,” the bio adds. “He figured the headaches were caused by the lack of sleep that came along with his new role as Daddy, and the weight loss seemed like it could easily be the byproduct of a busy schedule – Sam had spent the better part of 2018 going back and forth to Vermont to care for his ailing mother, Marianna. He helped her make the move to assisted living and he cleaned out the family home of 50+ years – no small task, indeed.”

“On Thursday, January 17th, as his headaches grew stronger, Sam decided to go to the doctor. The doctor thought the pain might be sinus-related so he ordered a CT Scan. The scan revealed a mass on Sam’s brain. Within a day, he was in brain surgery. Unfortunately the tumor was too intertwined so the surgeons couldn’t remove it,” the bio goes on to read. “By Sunday, Sam and Vanessa were informed that the cancer in his brain had metastasized from his lungs. Further scans showed the cancer was also in his liver, spine, and jaw.”

The GoFundMe is hoping to raise $100,000 to help with Lloyd’s medical expenses, and at the time of this writing it has raised $33,825 in a matter of 23 hours.

Following the news of Lloyd’s diagnosis, many jumped in on social media to bring awareness to his GoFundMe page, including Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence.

This is Sam. He was Ted on SCRUBS. He’s a pal. Just had his first baby. Get involved if you can. I am. //t.co/PwZQCuSC7G — Bill Lawrence (@VDOOZER) February 5, 2019

“This is Sam. He was Ted on SCRUBS. He’s a pal. Just had his first baby. Get involved if you can. I am,” Lawrence wrote in a Twitter post that shared the link to Lloyd’s fundraiser.

Anyone interested in knowing more about Lloyd’s GoFundMe canclick here.

Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images