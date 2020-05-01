'Scrubs' Star Zach Braff Pens Sweet Tribute to Co-Star Sam Lloyd After His Death at 56

✖

Sam Lloyd's battle with brain cancer lasted over a year, sadly coming to an end Friday with the Scrubs actor's passing. Many friends, fans and co-workers shared their thoughts about the late actor on social media, including his Scrubs co-star Zach Braff.

Braff posted a photo of Lloyd to Twitter shortly after the news broke and penned a touching message about their behind-the-scenes relationship on the series. From the Garden State director's description, working with Lloyd was a joy with a laugh at any moment.

Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy. pic.twitter.com/wwyvGNbveG — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 1, 2020

Lloyd's diagnosis came one year ago, shortly after the birth of his first child. The discovery of his lung cancer and an inoperable brain tumor was a shock to many but the actor continued forward. His family shared the news and opened a GoFundMe after the diagnosis, explaining the situation in a statement.

"Midway through January [2019], Sam began to experience headaches and he had lost 10 pounds," the GoFundMe described. "He figured the headaches were caused by the lack of sleep that came along with his new role as Daddy, and the weight loss seemed like it could easily be the byproduct of a busy schedule – Sam had spent the better part of 2018 going back and forth to Vermont to care for his ailing mother, Marianna. He helped her make the move to assisted living and he cleaned out the family home of 50+ years – no small task, indeed."

"On Thursday, January 17th, as his headaches grew stronger, Sam decided to go to the doctor. The doctor thought the pain might be sinus-related so he ordered a CT Scan," the statement adds. "The scan revealed a mass on Sam’s brain. Within a day, he was in brain surgery. Unfortunately the tumor was too intertwined so the surgeons couldn’t remove it. By Sunday, Sam and Vanessa were informed that the cancer in his brain had metastasized from his lungs. Further scans showed the cancer was also in his liver, spine, and jaw."

The GoFundMe raised nearly $160,000 and updated Lloyd's condition back in the beginning of March. The actor managed to have his tumor removed and was preparing for more struggles as he tried to beat the disease.

Lloyd was a mainstay on television for years, with Ted from Scrubs becoming his most beloved role. He also had a memorable role in Seinfeld as the mannequin creating suitor for Elaine and appeared in several classic series across twenty years.