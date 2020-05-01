Sam Lloyd, 'Scrubs' and 'Seinfeld' Star, Dead at 56

✖

Sam Lloyd, the beloved character actor who played lawyer Ted Buckland on Scrubs, died Friday. He was 56. Last year, his family revealed he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor and lung cancer, just weeks after his first child was born.

Lloyd's agent confirmed his death to The Wrap. Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence also shared the sad news on Twitter, alongisde a photo of Lloyd on the set. "Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many," Lawrence tweeted. Scrubs actor Robert Maschio also tweeted a photo with Lloyd, adding, "Simpler times, happier days, the kindest man I ever met. Easy going Sam, Rest In Peace."

Lloyd was diagnosed with a brain tumor after experiencing headaches and sudden weight loss, his family revealed on a GoFundMe account they set up. The diagnosis came shortly after he and wife Vanessa welcomed son Weston. "Midway through January [2019], Sam began to experience headaches and he had lost 10 pounds," the GoFundMe statement read. "He figured the headaches were caused by the lack of sleep that came along with his new role as Daddy, and the weight loss seemed like it could easily be the byproduct of a busy schedule – Sam had spent the better part of 2018 going back and forth to Vermont to care for his ailing mother, Marianna. He helped her make the move to assisted living and he cleaned out the family home of 50+ years – no small task, indeed."

"On Thursday, January 17th, as his headaches grew stronger, Sam decided to go to the doctor. The doctor thought the pain might be sinus-related so he ordered a CT Scan," the statement continued. "The scan revealed a mass on Sam’s brain. Within a day, he was in brain surgery. Unfortunately the tumor was too intertwined so the surgeons couldn’t remove it. By Sunday, Sam and Vanessa were informed that the cancer in his brain had metastasized from his lungs. Further scans showed the cancer was also in his liver, spine, and jaw."

The GoFundMe account eventually raised almost $160,000. The most recent update on the page was published on March 5, when organizer Tim Hobart revealed that doctors were able to remove Lloyd's tumor, but it was a difficult month for him. "Sam is preparing for a new fight. A fight that will come with bigger challenges. So please send Sam all of your prayers and positive energy. He continues to read all of your posts and he is overwhelmed by the incredible love that has come his way from around the world," Hobart wrote.

Lloyd appeared in 95 Scrubs episodes from 2001 to 2009. He worked with Lawrence again when he played Ted in three episodes of Cougar Town. His final appearance on television came in an episode of American Housewife.

Lloyd was an unavoidable presence on television for decades, starting with his debut on Night Court in 1988. He went on to play Ricky in the Seinfeld episodes "The Cigar Store Indian" and "The Pie." He also worked in episodes of Mad About You, Spin City, Desperate Housewives, The Middle, Bones, Shameless and Modern Family.