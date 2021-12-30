Scarlett Johansson Reveals Why She Was ‘Relieved’ After Meeting Judge Judy Sheindlin

Even famous actors like Scarlett Johansson get starstruck sometimes, and the actress recently revealed why she was “relieved” after meeting Judge Judy Sheindlin. The Sing 2 star appeared on The Tonight Show last week and spoke with host Jimmy Fallon about the film, in which her character Ash meets her favorite singer, Clay Calloway, who is voiced by U2 frontman Bono. Fallon asked if Johansson ever had a similar encounter, which sparked a memory of when the 37-year-old actress once met the famed 79-year-old TV judge.

“I met Judge Judy once,” Johansson recalled. “I was in a restaurant and I saw Judge Judy at a table with her family and I, oh my God, I was so starstruck. I couldn’t believe it.” Fallon asked, “Were you afraid a little bit that she might judge you?” The Black Widow star replied, laughingly, “I was a little nervous. I mean, she’s like an icon, obviously. I didn’t know if she was gonna look at me and be like, ‘Get away from my table, I’m here with my family,’ and like, ‘I’m Judge Judy, leave me alone!’ But she wasn’t like that.”

https://youtu.be/8fMZLCuR8p0

“She was wonderful. And I was so relieved that she was a very nice person,” Johansson continued. “She probably was, I think she was surprised that I was there, and I was very geeked out. I mean, I grew up with Judge Judy. She’s amazing. She was very, very nice.”

Johansson has had quite a big year, and the actress is now in talks for a new top-secret project, according to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. While speaking to reporters at an American Cinematheque tribute for Johansson, Feige revealed how they are “already working with Scarlett on another non-Black Widow related, top-secret Marvel Studios project with her as a producer.”

“Scarlett is one of the most talented, versatile and beloved actors of our time,” he said per THR. Additionally, Feige praised Johansson’s role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, heralding her as an anchor of the media franchise. “As Marvel’s Studios first and longest-running female hero, Scarlett has stood her ground amongst a sea of men – many named Chris – and paved the way for so many other characters in the MCU: Carol Danvers, Wanda Maximoff, Shuri, Jennifer Walters, Monica Rambeau, Kamala Khan, just to name but a few,” he said. “Scarlett embodied Natasha brilliantly over an incredible action-packed period spanning 11 years, eight films featuring countless stunts and fight scenes, a Civil War, and Infinity War and dozens of different hairstyles, all culminating in one of the MCU’s most anticipated stand-alone movies, Black Widow.”