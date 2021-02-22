Kris Jenner Set to Launch Her Own Beauty Brand

✖

Kris Jenner is following in her daughters' footsteps and entering the beauty business. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians family matriarch, 65, filed documents on Feb. 10 trademarking "Kris Jenner Beauty," "Kris Jenner Skin" and "Kris Jenner Skincare," reports PEOPLE Monday. Listed under the potential brand names are listed products such as cosmetics, skincare, nail care products, fake eyelashes, hair care products and fragrances.

Jenner has yet to announce any plans for a beauty line publicly but would be in good company if she did. Daughters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian both have beauty companies of their own — Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty, respectively. The two lines have been incredibly lucrative for the reality stars, with 23-year-old Kylie selling a 51% stake in Kylie Cosmetics to Coty Inc. for $600 million in 2019. Kim, 40, sold 20% of KKW Beauty to Coty for $200 million in June, having launched her business in 2017.

All of the Kardashian-Jenner children have their own businesses. Kim is also the owner of shapewear company Skims, and Khloe Kardashian is the co-founder of the Good American clothing line since 2016. Kourtney Kardashian founded her own lifestyle website Poosh and Kendall Jenner just recently launched her own tequila line, 818 Tequila.

The Kardashian-Jenner family first entered the international spotlight on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007 and have since built their own businesses and empires off that platform. In September, the family announced that the E! reality show would be coming to an end after this upcoming finale season, premiering March 18.

"It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kim wrote in a statement on Instagram at the time. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children."

The family won't be leaving the TV business for good, however. In December, the family announced they had signed an exclusive deal with Hulu following the end of KUWTK, although the details of what kind of shows they will be producing have yet to be disclosed. The family did tease that 2021 would be the initial release date, however, so fans will simply have to stay tuned to see what's next.