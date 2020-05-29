Forbes Says Kylie Jenner Is No Longer a Billionaire, Has Been Lying About Her Business

Was Kylie Jenner a billionaire? Through the same publication that highlighted her successful career in her 22-years after it was announced she was officially the youngest self-made billionaire, Forbes is now revealing a little more to the story that discredits the young star. As a response, Jenner has slammed the publication.

In the article, it not only accuses Jenner and her mother Kris Jenner of potentially forging tax documents to make it seem as if they were creating more income than what they actually were, but it called the family out for acting desperate to be acknowledged by Forbes. "It's fair to say that everything the Kardashian-Jenner family does is oversized," Stephanie Wissink, an equity analyst covering consumer products at Jefferies said according to the outlet. "To stay on-brand, it needs to be bigger than it is." Forbes is now stamping their guess on it and going to the length of saying that Jenner is not in fact a billionaire even after profiting an estimated $340 million after taxes.

When the news broke, it sounds like Jenner found out with the rest of her fans when she tweeted out, "What am I even waking up to," she wrote. "I thought this was a reputable site. All I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions. I've never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. Period." When the article stated that Jenner and her family went to "unusual lengths" to show Jenner was a billionaire, "even creating tax returns that were likely forged," Jenner responded with, "That's your proof? So you just THOUGHT they were forged? Like actually what am I reading?"

In 2019, Coty bought out 51% of Kylie Cosmetics, which was estimated to be worth $1.2 billion, and she was later recognized as the worlds first self-made billionaire. However, the publication then says that in the "fine print, a less flattering truth emerged" revealing that her company was actually "less profitable" than what the family had allowed the public to believe. After the article breaks down a bunch of numbers tagged with dates, towards the end, Forbes admits, "While we can't prove that those documents were fake (through it's likely), it's clear that Kylie's camp has been lying" after accusing the Keeping Up With the Kardashian clan of lying since 2016 about her company.

Despite the heat that Jenner has been taking, it seems as though she isn't going to lose sleep over it. On social media, she highlighted that there are much bigger things happening that are taking her focus instead of this. After saying that she could "name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money I have," she told a fan it's "literally the LAST thing I'm worried about right now."